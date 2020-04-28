Healthcare Indians still in Wuhan say asymptomatic cases raise fears of 2nd wave of coronavirus Updated : April 28, 2020 03:27 PM IST An Indian scientist with virology background said that like in Wuhan, the lockdown broke the chain of the coronavirus in India, containing the infection. The novel coronavirus is believed to have originated in a wet market in Wuhan and first emerged in December before spreading quickly worldwide. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365