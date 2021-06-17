Indians spent over Rs 14,000 crore on immunity boosters during pandemic, says report

Indians bought vitamin supplements and immunity boosters worth Rs 14,587 crore between June 2020 and May 2021, a jump of 20 percent compared to the previous year, The Economic Times reported, citing data from the All India Organisation of Chemists & Druggists (AIOCD).

As per the report, Indians spent Rs 1,220 crore to buy antiviral drug Favipiravir and Rs 833 crore on Remdesivir, also an antiviral medication. The sales of Azithromycin, used to treat bacterial infections, stood at Rs 992 crore during the same period, 38 percent higher than the previous year.

The sales of antibiotic Doxycycline almost tripled to Rs 85 crore and the sales of anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin surged over 10 times to Rs 237 crore, said the report, citing AIOCD, a representative body of nearly 5.5 lakh members engaged in pharmaceuticals retail and wholesale trade.

The surge in interest in immunity boosters has also been captured by several other studies. Last year, a report by content discovery and advertising platform 'Taboola' found pageview traffic during the lockdown increased 39 percent to 5.6 million views for stories related to health claims about turmeric and immunity-boosting foods.

Another study by Wunderman Thompson South Asia revealed that 94 percent of respondents from 32 cities in 15 states of India said everyone needed an immunity boost.

Similarly, a Google India report “What is India searching for: Insights for Brands” found out that there was a jump of 500 percent for searches related to health and healthy products, especially for those that supposedly boost immunity, during the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the AYUSH ministry has also recommended immunity boosters during the pandemic. Union Minister Jitendra Singh, just earlier this month, said that natural immunity boosters are more effective than pharmacological ones, according to a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.