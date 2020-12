Indians can expect the first shots of COVID-19 vaccine in any week of January 2021, said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday.

Our first priority has been safety & effectiveness of vaccines. We don't want to compromise on that. I personally feel, maybe in any week of January, we can be in a position to give first COVID vaccine shot to people of India: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to ANI pic.twitter.com/I6rNWc4tad — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2020

India’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 1.05 crore mark on Monday, with as many as 25,196 cases added in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 1,00,56,123. The number of fatalities surged by 328 taking the total toll to 1,45,787.

The Government of India plans to vaccinate at least 300 million people by August 2021.