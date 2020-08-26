  • SENSEX
Indian scientists find N95 masks to be most effective at stopping COVID-19 spread

Updated : August 26, 2020 03:01 PM IST

The, study published in the journal Physics of Fluids, found N95 masks to be the most effective at reducing the horizontal spread of a cough.
The N95 masks reduced a cough's initial velocity by up to a factor of 10, and limit its spread to between 0.1 and 0.25 meters, the researchers said.
