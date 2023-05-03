English
Indian regulator confirms presence of toxic chemicals in Punjab-made cough syrup after WHO red flag

May 3, 2023 11:06:31 PM IST

On April 25, the WHO issued a Medical Product Alert on a batch of substandard (contaminated) Guaifenesin TG syrup found in the Marshall Islands and Micronesia. The cough syrup is manufactured by Punjab’s QP Pharmachem and marketed by Haryana-based Trillium Pharma.

After the World Health Organization (WHO) raised an alert on Punjab-made cough syrup, the Indian health regulator confirmed the presence of contamination, News18 learnt on Wednesday.

On April 25, the WHO issued a Medical Product Alert on a batch of substandard (contaminated) Guaifenesin TG syrup found in the Marshall Islands and Micronesia. The cough syrup is manufactured by Punjab’s QP Pharmachem and marketed by Haryana-based Trillium Pharma.
"The samples of two different products were collected including the one that is the cough syrup in question. The cough syrup has been found contaminated with diethylene glycol (DEG) and ethylene glycol,” a senior official privy to the development told News18. “The samples have been taken from control samples. The product was only used for the purpose of exports whose export licence was obtained in 2020.”
