Indian Railways operates first special train for inter-state movement of migrants

The Indian Railways operated its first special train for migrant workers on Friday as a pilot project.

The 24-coach train, which started its journey at 5 am today to Hatia in Jharkhand from Telangana's Lingampally, is carrying around 1,200 migrants.

"This was only a *One-off Special train* and any further trains shall be planned only as per the directions of Ministry of Railways and on request from both the Originating and Destination State Governments," a spokesperson of the ministry said.

The special train was operated on request of Telangana state government and as per the directions of Ministry of Railways, the spokesperson said.

"All necessary precautions such as prior screening of passengers, maintaining social distancing at station and in the train were followed," the spokesperson added.

On April 29, the government had issued an order allowing inter-state movement of stranded migrant workers, tourists, and students. However, the order had only allowed movement by buses.

On April 30, a home ministry official also informed journalists at the health ministry presser that so far, decision was taken for movement via road only.

As per the guidelines from home ministry order, a stranded person from the above category will be allowed to travel inter-state after he/she is thermally screened and has been found asymptomatic.

These people will be recommended home quarantine for 14 days on arrival at the destination if institutional quarantine is not needed.