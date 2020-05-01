  • SENSEX
Indian Railways operates first special train for inter-state movement of migrants

Updated : May 01, 2020 12:09 PM IST

The 24-coach train, which started its journey at 5 am today to Hatia in Jharkhand from Telangana's Lingampally, is carrying around 1,200 migrants.
The special train was operated on request of Telangana state government and as per the directions of Ministry of Railways.
