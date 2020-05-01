Economy Indian Railways operates first special train for inter-state movement of migrants Updated : May 01, 2020 12:09 PM IST The 24-coach train, which started its journey at 5 am today to Hatia in Jharkhand from Telangana's Lingampally, is carrying around 1,200 migrants. The special train was operated on request of Telangana state government and as per the directions of Ministry of Railways. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365