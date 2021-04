The Indian Railways has decided to deploy 4000 COVID care coaches with 64000 beds at railway stations in several states, a report stated.

The state governments have been advised on the modalities and SOPs as well as the availability of COVID care isolation coaches. These coaches were kitted with additional conveniences during the first wave of COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

In Delhi, 50 coaches with 800 beds are stationed at Shakurbasti railway station, where four patients are currently admitted. Delhi’s Anand Vihar Terminal station houses 25 such coaches with 400 beds.

In Maharastra’s Nandurbar, there are 21 coaches with 378 beds. Currently, there are 55 patients in this facility.

At Bhopal railway station in Madhya Pradesh, 20 coaches have been stationed. In Punjab, 50 coaches are ready for deployment. In Jabalpur 20 coaches are on standby.

COVID Care isolation coaches are part of the effort to supplement the health care system by catering to patients with mild and moderate symptoms. These coaches are now additionally outfitted with amenities like coolers and jute-mats in light of the hot weather conditions, according to the Indian Railways. The state governments’ utilisation of these isolation coaches will be made available through updates from time to time.