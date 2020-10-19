Healthcare Indian-origin plastic surgeon, Dr Jajini Varghese, named Outstanding Young Person 2020 Updated : October 19, 2020 09:29 PM IST Varghese has been recognised in the "Medical Innovation" category for making it her personal mission to attempt to restore the lives of millions of women affected by breast cancer. In the UK, she is a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons in Plastic Surgery (FRCS) and a Member of the Royal College of Surgeons (MRCS). Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.