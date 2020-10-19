  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Indian-origin plastic surgeon, Dr Jajini Varghese, named Outstanding Young Person 2020

Updated : October 19, 2020 09:29 PM IST

Varghese has been recognised in the "Medical Innovation" category for making it her personal mission to attempt to restore the lives of millions of women affected by breast cancer.
In the UK, she is a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons in Plastic Surgery (FRCS) and a Member of the Royal College of Surgeons (MRCS).
Indian-origin plastic surgeon, Dr Jajini Varghese, named Outstanding Young Person 2020

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News October 19 Highlights: India COVID-19 tally above 75 lakh; death toll near 1.15 lakh

Coronavirus News October 19 Highlights: India COVID-19 tally above 75 lakh; death toll near 1.15 lakh

Investment for all-India 5G rollout seen at Rs 1.3-2.3 lakh cr: Report

Investment for all-India 5G rollout seen at Rs 1.3-2.3 lakh cr: Report

Kalyan Jewellers gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 1,750 crore IPO

Kalyan Jewellers gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 1,750 crore IPO

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement