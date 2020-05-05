Indian Navy launches operation ‘Samudra Setu' to repatriate citizens stuck overseas

The Indian Navy has launched Operation ‘Samudra Setu’, as a part of the government’s effort to repatriate citizens who have stuck overseas due to coronavirus outbreak.

Naval Ships Jalashwa and Magar are currently en-route to the port of Malè, Maldives, to commence evacuation operations from May 8.

Naval Ships Jalashwa and Magar are currently en-route to the port of Malè, Maldives, to commence evacuation operations from May 8.

The government has been closely monitoring the situation with respect to effect of COVID-19 pandemic on citizens abroad. The Navy has been directed to take adequate preparations for their evacuation by sea, said an official statement issued on Tuesday.

The Indian Mission in Maldives is preparing a list of Indian nationals to be evacuated by Naval ships and will facilitate their embarkation after requisite medical screening. A total of 1,000 people will be evacuated in the first phase.

A total of 1,000 people will be evacuated in the first phase.

The statement said COVID-related social distancing norms and medical facilities will be available onboard.

The ships have been suitably provisioned for the evacuation operation. The evacuated personnel would be provided basic amenities and medical facilities during the sea-passage, it said.

“In view of the unique challenges associated with COVID-19 stringent protocols have also been stipulated,” the statement read.

The evacuated people will be disembarked at Kochi, Kerala and entrusted to the care of state authorities.