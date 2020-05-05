  • SENSEX
Indian Navy launches operation ‘Samudra Setu' to repatriate citizens stuck overseas

Updated : May 05, 2020 08:10 PM IST

Naval Ships Jalashwa and Magar are currently en-route to the port of Malè, Maldives, to commence evacuation operations from May 8.
The evacuated people will be disembarked at Kochi, Kerala and entrusted to the care of state authorities.
