Healthcare Indian Navy launches operation ‘Samudra Setu' to repatriate citizens stuck overseas Updated : May 05, 2020 08:10 PM IST Naval Ships Jalashwa and Magar are currently en-route to the port of Malè, Maldives, to commence evacuation operations from May 8. The evacuated people will be disembarked at Kochi, Kerala and entrusted to the care of state authorities. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365