Indian ministries buy more air purifiers as capital battles toxic air

Updated : January 29, 2020 11:59 AM IST

In November, the level of pollution in the capital forced authorities to shut schools, restrict the use of cars and declare a public health emergency.
Of the total of 159 devices bought by the ministries, the home affairs ministry topped the list with 103 of them in 2018 and 2019, the data showed.
Air purifiers can cost up to nearly USD 1,000 and are too expensive for most Indians.
