Indian Immunologicals to begin manufacturing of Covaxin, a vaccine against COVID-19, by July, sources told CNBC-TV18 on Friday. The technology transfer of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech is currently underway. The development came at a time when India is hit by the second wave of COVID-19 and has also liberalised its vaccination drive by opening the window for everyone above 18 years of age.

The company is looking to manufacture 2 million doses per month initially. It is expected to scale the manufacturing to up to 7-8 million doses per month by the year-end, the sources said.

Indian Immunologicals will supply the drug substance to Bharat Biotech which will then undertake to fill and finish. The company refused to comment on the development.

Also, Bharat Biotech had announced that it has ramped up additional manufacturing capacities for Covaxin at the Chiron Behring facility in Gujarat's Ankleshwar. The company said it plans to produce 200 million additional Covaxin doses annually at these facilities.

“The company plans to produce 200 million doses of COVAXIN per annum in the GMP facilities that are already operational for the production of vaccines based on Inactivated Vero Cell Platform Technology, under stringent levels of GMP and biosafety,” Bharat Biotech said in a statement