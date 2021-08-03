Indian Immunological may start supplying 2 million Covaxin doses by Sept, says govt

Indian Immunological Limited may start supplying 2 million doses of Covaxin by September, said VK Paul, a NITI Aayog member. Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is one of the three vaccines administered in India against COVID-19

While addressing the media on the COVID-19 pandemic, Paul said Haffkine Biopharmaceutical Corporation Ltd, by Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre and BIBCOL need substantial infrastructure development to manufacture Covaxin . These PSUs are expected to be activated for supplying Covaxin by December this year.

Paul added Bharat Biotech's Ankleshwar facility could add another 6 million Covaxin doses.

The Department of Biotechnology under the Ministry of Science and Technology had launched 'Mission COVID Suraksha- the Indian COVID-19 Vaccine Development Mission'.

The Mission is being implemented by Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), a public sector undertaking (PSU) of the Department of Biotechnology, the reply stated. Under the Mission, facility augmentation of Bharat Biotech and one state public sector enterprise and 2 central public sector enterprises (PSEs) -- Haffkine Biopharmaceutical Corporation Ltd, Mumbai; Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), Hyderabad and Bharat Immunologicals Biologicals Limited (BIBCOL), Bulandshahr -- for production of Covaxin have been supported.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the monthly production capacity of Covaxin is expected to increase to around 58 million doses by December. "As communicated by the manufacturers, the monthly vaccine production capacity of Covishield is projected to be increased from 110 million doses per month to more than 120 million doses per month, and the production capacity of Covaxin is projected to be increased from 25 million doses per month to around 58 million doses per month," the minister said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.