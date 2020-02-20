#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
Indian Embassy in China making efforts to bring back Mumbai-based woman's body

Updated : February 20, 2020 07:36 PM IST

The body needs embalming and there are three designated centres for it in China -- Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou -- and there are inter-provincial traffic restrictions, especially for foreigners, sources said.
After the Indian Embassy intervened, Henan province authorities have issued a death certificate, they said.
All efforts are being made by the Indian mission to bring back the body of the woman, sources said.
