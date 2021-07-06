Indian drug regulator urges Pfizer to apply for emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccine, says report

Indian drug regulator has urged Pfizer to apply for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine so that the application could be processed in time. The drug regulator has written to Pfizer twice over the same, said sources.

Pfizer has not applied for the license yet, reported media agency ANI. Also, the Centre is finalising the terms of indemnity with other vaccine makers too.

The vaccine offers 95 percent efficacy in preventing COVID-19 in those without previous infection. The vaccine was 100 percent effective against severe disease, and 95.3 percent effective against severe COVID-19. The Phase 3 study data was collected from more than 12,000 vaccinated participants.

Currently, India is administering SII's Covishield , Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. Moderna vaccine has been given approval for restricted emergency use in the country. The US consignment for the same will reach India soon.

The central government had in April issued detailed guidelines and proactively eased the entry of foreign-made COVID-19 vaccines approved by Uthe S FDA, EMA, the UK's MHRA and Japan's PMDA, and WHO's Emergency Use Listing into India.

According to the guidelines, these vaccines will not need to undergo prior bridging trials. The provision was further amended to waive the trial requirement altogether for the well-established vaccines manufactured in other countries.