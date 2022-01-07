India records 1,17,100 new COVID-19 infections; Omicron cases jump to 3,007

India reported 1,17,100 new COVID cases on Friday, taking the total tally in the country to 3,52,26,386, which includes 3,007 cases of Omicron reported across 27 states and UTs.

According to the health ministry data, the death toll climbed to 4,83,178 with 302 fresh fatalities. Among states, Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 876 cases followed by Delhi at 465, Karnataka 333, Rajasthan 291, Kerala 284, and Gujarat 204.

Active cases increased to 3,71,363, the highest in around 120 days, data updated at 8 am showed. India reported 1,16,836 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest since June 7, 2021.

The active cases comprise 1.05 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 97.57 percent, the ministry said.

An increase of 85,962 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

