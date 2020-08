India's first vaccine against COVID-19 could be available by the end of 2020, said health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. The minister, while inaugurating a 10-bed hospital at the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)’s 8th Battalion Centre in Ghaziabad, said that work is progressing on three vaccine candidates.

India has the "best" COVID-19 recovery rate of about 75 percent, which is improving every day, and the "lowest" mortality rate of 1.87 percent in the world, the minister said. He added that India began formulating its strategy against coronavirus from January 8 as soon as the world came to know about the outbreak of the disease.

"Many intelligent people, scientists and naysayers had estimated that India, with a population of about 135 crore, will see 300 million COVID-19 cases and about 5-6 million people will die by July-August, and the country's healthcare system was "incapable" to combat the disease… However, I am happy to say that in the eighth month of the battle, India has the best recovery rate of 75 per cent and against an estimate of 300 million affected we have not even reached 3 million cases," he said.

The minister said these successes were achieved due to the "coordinated" efforts with the participation of everyone -- the government and the people. India has the lowest mortality rate of 1.87 percent in the world, he said, adding the recovery rate was improving every day.