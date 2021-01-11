Healthcare India wants Serum Institute to lower price of AstraZeneca shot, sources Updated : January 11, 2021 03:54 PM IST Indian government has been negotiating with the Serum Institute of India to bring down the price of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine. To vaccinate a country of over 1.3 billion people involves a large cost and every rupee saved would help, the source said. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply