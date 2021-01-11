  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

India wants Serum Institute to lower price of AstraZeneca shot, sources

Updated : January 11, 2021 03:54 PM IST

Indian government has been negotiating with the Serum Institute of India to bring down the price of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine.
To vaccinate a country of over 1.3 billion people involves a large cost and every rupee saved would help, the source said.
India wants Serum Institute to lower price of AstraZeneca shot, sources

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

People shouldn't hesitate to get vaccinated, listen to scientists: Delhi's 1st COVID patient

People shouldn't hesitate to get vaccinated, listen to scientists: Delhi's 1st COVID patient

Seven of top-10 most valued firms add over Rs 1.37 lakh crore in market cap

Seven of top-10 most valued firms add over Rs 1.37 lakh crore in market cap

Govt buys 531 lakh tonnes paddy till Jan 8 at MSP for over Rs 1 lakh crore

Govt buys 531 lakh tonnes paddy till Jan 8 at MSP for over Rs 1 lakh crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement