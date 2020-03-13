  • SENSEX
India to start weekly tests for coronavirus in people without travel history from March 15

Updated : March 13, 2020 10:14 PM IST

ICMR has already been conducted these tests from mid-February but the frequency will increase to once a week from once in 15 days earlier.
The move is aimed at checking and preventing community transmission of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 in the country.
As of 5:00 PM of March 13, India had a total of 81 positive cases of COVID-19, of which 10 have recovered and rest are stable.
