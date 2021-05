Russia will have supplied nearly 5 million doses of Sputnik V vaccines to India by the June, giving its massive vaccination drive a major boost, India's envoy to Russia, Bala Venkatesh Varma said on Saturday. The Russian vaccine maker has already supplied over 2 lakh doses to India so far.

Varma also added that the production of Sputnik V in India is expected to start in August.

"For Sputnik, 1,50,000 doses plus 60,000 doses have been already supplied to India. By May-end, about 3 million more doses will be supplied in bulk. Those will be filled in India. In June, the supply is expected to increase to 5 million and production in India expected to start in August," Varma told news agency ANI.

The present plan is that over 850 million doses of the Sputnik vaccine will finally be produced in India. Almost 65-70 percent of Sputnik produced anywhere in the world will be from India, finally, added Verma.

According to Dr Verma Sputnik V will be available in India in three ways — fully made vaccines supplied from Russia, ready to use vials to be filled in India, and vaccines produced by Indian partners using the technology transferred by Russia.

This could be a major step towards India’s vaccination campaign for all above 18 years as several states are facing vaccine crunch.

Hyderabad based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is in a pact with the Russian Direct Investment Fund to produce the vaccine in India. In August 2020, Russia became the world’s first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V.

Subsequently, in September, Dr Reddy’s and RDIF entered into a partnership to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V, which is developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.