India to receive 3-4 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine soon

As India looks to ramp up its inoculation drive, COVID-19 vaccine donations from the US are likely to reach India in the next few days, sources told CNBC-TV18.

India is likely to get a consignment of 3-4 million doses of Moderna vaccine, mRNA-1273. It is going to be routed through the COVAX -- the global alliance for equitable vaccine distribution.

However, it is subject to certain legal processes that are being completed in India. The Centre is also finalising the terms of indemnity with vaccine makers and COVAX is also part of these discussions. There is also a possibility that these discussions are on with Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson and the vaccines will be delivered once these legal processes are complete.

Over the last few days, COVAX has been making announcements that the US donated Moderna vaccine has reached Honduras, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

India's drug regulator DCGI has granted permission to Cipla to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in the country, officials had said on Tuesday. Moderna's vaccine will be the fourth COVID-19 jab to be available in India after Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik.

The central government had in April issued detailed guidelines and proactively eased the entry of foreign-made COVID-19 vaccines approved by Uthe S FDA, EMA, the UK's MHRA and Japan's PMDA, and WHO's Emergency Use Listing into India.

According to the guidelines, these vaccines will not need to undergo prior bridging trials. The provision was further amended to waive the trial requirement altogether for the well-established vaccines manufactured in other countries.