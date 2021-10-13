0

India to 'pretty soon' vaccinate all adults; vaccine cost to cross Budget 2021 target, says TV Somanathan

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Mini

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had allocated Rs 35,000 crores exclusively for the pandemic during budget announcements in February 2021. But Finance Secretary TV Somanathan believes India may end up crossing this target.

The government will 'probably' achieve its target of vaccinating the adult population 'pretty soon' but it may cross the budget of Rs 35,000 crores, finance secretary TV Somanathan said in an interview with CNBC-TV18. He said the government has made commitments for the purchase of vaccines, exceeding Rs 36,000 crores.
"I am not saying payments, I am saying orders place, which will need to be paid for, it's already crossed 36,000 crores," he said. The budget for vaccines was set to Rs 35,000 crores and we will cross the figure, he added.
Somanathan did not give an exact figure as there is "a mix of vaccines at different prices." While some cheaper vaccines are likely to come, the cost will be above Rs 35,000 crore, he added.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had allocated Rs 35,000 crores exclusively for the pandemic during budget announcements in February 2021. Sitharaman had said this spending is marked in the Finance Ministry's budget as a transfer to states to support COVID-19 vaccinations.
Since the government had procured the first lot of 11 million doses of Serum Institute's Covishied vaccine for Rs 200 per dose, at the time, this amount was enough to cover more than half of India's 1.3 billion population.
Somanathan also spoke on India's divestment plans, he said: "We have got many minor divestment transactions are done, plus Air India. We will have to see what other transactions take place."
Earlier this week, the government had sold debt-laden Air India to Tata Group for Rs 18,000 crore. The airline, which had sowed the seeds of aviation in India had been continuously incurring losses all these years.
He also said bank privatisation will be pushed to next fiscal with banking law amendments likely in the Winter session of parliament.
(Edited by : Yashi Gupta)
