By CNBCTV18.com

India is all set to launch its first indigenously developed quadrivalent Human Papilloma Virus (qHPV) vaccine to prevent cervical cancer in women. The vaccine is being manufactured by pharma leader Serum Institute of India (SII) in partnership with the Department of Biotechnology (DBT). The vaccine will be launched today by Union Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh along with SII CEO Adar Poonawalla, reported news agency PTI.

The Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) had granted market authorisation to SII for the manufacturing of the indigenous qHPV vaccine after the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation gave its recommendation for the CERVAVAC vaccine to be authorised following its successful Phase III clinical trials.

Cervical cancer is the second leading cause of cancer among women aged 14-44 in India, with India sharing about 20 percent of the global cases of cervical cancer. Each year the country sees 1.23 lakh cases and around 67,000 deaths. While cervical cancer vaccines are available, the vaccines are not only expensive but the lack of regular check-ups and awareness means that millions of women are not able to receive the vaccine in time. For example, the GARDASIL 9 vaccine which prevents infections from several strains of HPV that causes cervical cancer needs to be taken by women before they turn 26.

HPV is a sexually transmitted disease that is the main cause of cervical cancer. Apart from using barrier protection during sexual intercourse, a qHPV vaccine remains the best course for women to be protected from cervical cancer. CERVAVAC has demonstrated antibody response nearly 1,000 times higher than the baseline against all HPV strains and across all age groups, healthcare officials told PTI.