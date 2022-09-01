Homehealthcare news

India to launch its first indigenous cervical cancer vaccine today

India to launch its first indigenous cervical cancer vaccine today

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

Mini

The vaccine is being manufactured by pharma leader Serum Institute of India (SII) in partnership with the Department of Biotechnology (DBT).

 India is all set to launch its first indigenously developed quadrivalent Human Papilloma Virus (qHPV) vaccine to prevent cervical cancer in women. The vaccine is being manufactured by pharma leader Serum Institute of India (SII) in partnership with the Department of Biotechnology (DBT). The vaccine will be launched today by Union Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh along with SII CEO Adar Poonawalla, reported news agency PTI.
The Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) had granted market authorisation to SII for the manufacturing of the indigenous qHPV vaccine after the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation gave its recommendation for the CERVAVAC vaccine to be authorised following its successful Phase III clinical trials.
ALSO READ:  
Serum Institute to launch indigenously designed vaccine for cervical cancer soon
Cervical cancer is the second leading cause of cancer among women aged 14-44 in India, with India sharing about 20 percent of the global cases of cervical cancer. Each year the country sees 1.23 lakh cases and around 67,000 deaths. While cervical cancer vaccines are available, the vaccines are not only expensive but the lack of regular check-ups and awareness means that millions of women are not able to receive the vaccine in time. For example, the GARDASIL 9 vaccine which prevents infections from several strains of HPV that causes cervical cancer needs to be taken by women before they turn 26.
HPV is a sexually transmitted disease that is the main cause of cervical cancer. Apart from using barrier protection during sexual intercourse, a qHPV vaccine remains the best course for women to be protected from cervical cancer. CERVAVAC has demonstrated antibody response nearly 1,000 times higher than the baseline against all HPV strains and across all age groups, healthcare officials told PTI.
ALSO READ:  Serum Institute of India seeks government nod to manufacture & stockpile qHPV vaccine against cervical cancer
 
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)

Tags

Adar Poonawallacervical cancerJitendra SinghSerum Institute of India (SII)

Next Article

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases decline by 18%, Kerala reports most deaths