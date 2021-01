India has received several requests for vaccine doses from foreign nations and top sources tell CNBC-TV18 that export of 20 million doses to India's neighbourhood could begin as early as next week.

Sources say the Ministry of External Affairs in coordination with the Ministry of Health is drawing up plans for global exports.

"The focus would be first on the neighbourhood and the extended neighbourhood. Nature of bilateral relationships will play an important role in deciding the order in which countries would receive the vaccine and the size of consignments as well", said official requesting anonymity. We may not be able to meet the full requirement of each country immediately, the official added.

Brazil's health ministry has dispatched a special flight equipped with vaccine storage containers to India. Fiocruz, Brazil's biomedical centre has signed up with Serum Institute for two million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine. Highly placed sources have confirmed that Brazil would be handed over the required doses in the next three-four days. India would first like to begin it's own vaccination program, take stock of domestic requirement and then begin exports, said a source.

Bangladesh could be among the first countries to receive vaccine consignments from India. According to reports, the country had signed a deal with Serum Institute in November for 30 million doses at a cost of four dollars per dose. Several nations have signed agreements with Bharat Biotech and SII. India has also received requests from Latin American and African nations.