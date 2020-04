India would be exporting 30.5 million HCQ tablets to UAE, Indian Ambassador to UAE Pavan Kapoor told CNBC-TV18. “India has got requests for HCQ from two companies in UAE. India has approved a consignment of 30.5 million HCQ tablets to UAE along with an API consignment," he said.

The Indian government is exporting the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to 55 countries. 13 countries have already received the vaccine. The drug is being supplied via commercial channels and as grants in aid as well.

The Indian envoy said that the Indian mission in UAE is trying to support the 3.4 million strong Indian diaspora at multiple levels. “The Indian embassy is raising cases of citizens suffering due to COVID-19 with the UAE authorities. We have setup 24X7 helplines for Indian nationals and we are sending food and food provision kits to Indian nationals as well," said the envoy.

The Indian embassy is also providing psychological counselling to Indian citizens and has requested Indian schools to reduce fees for the period of the pandemic.

The ambassador confirmed that at least 20-25 percent of the 5,900 COVID-19 cases in the UAE would be of Indian nationals. “We have confirmed reports about 4 Indian nationals who have died. Informal sources say the number of Indians dead could be around 7. In total 35 people in UAE have died of COVID-19," he said. The envoy also praised the UAE government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The country has carried out more than 770,000 COVID-19 tests.

Recently, UAE authorities had asked all countries to evacuate their citizens. A report in the country’s official news agency said that UAE was planning to review labour ties with countries refusing to take back their citizens. The envoy said that the Indian mission was seeking more details about these reports from the UAE foreign office. “Indian and UAE have a broad strategic partnership. Our ties will not be impacted. We should not read too much into these reports. We will work with UAE authorities to find the best way forward," he said.