Healthcare
India temporarily halts visa on arrival for Japanese, South Korean nationals
Updated : February 28, 2020 09:34 AM IST
The order pertains to 'visa on arrival' only and the nationals from the two countries can still apply for regular visas.
India has also cancelled all flight operations from Iran amid coronavirus outbreak, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.
The government measures come a day after the World Health Organzation (WHO) declared on Thursday that the new coronavirus epidemic was at a 'decisive point'.