  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

India temporarily halts visa on arrival for Japanese, South Korean nationals

Updated : February 28, 2020 09:34 AM IST

The order pertains to 'visa on arrival' only and the nationals from the two countries can still apply for regular visas.
India has also cancelled all flight operations from Iran amid coronavirus outbreak, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.
The government measures come a day after the World Health Organzation (WHO) declared on Thursday that the new coronavirus epidemic was at a 'decisive point'.
India temporarily halts visa on arrival for Japanese, South Korean nationals

You May Also Like

Coronavirus Impact: Markets decline over 1% in 4 of 5 sessions this week; Sensex plunges 2,500 points

Coronavirus Impact: Markets decline over 1% in 4 of 5 sessions this week; Sensex plunges 2,500 points

Bloodbath at D-Street: Key reasons why Sensex shed 1,200 points today

Bloodbath at D-Street: Key reasons why Sensex shed 1,200 points today

This mid-cap hospitality stock could jump 43% in 1 year

This mid-cap hospitality stock could jump 43% in 1 year

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement