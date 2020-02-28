India temporarily halts visa on arrival for Japanese, South Korean nationals

Indian authorities on Friday announced that the visa on arrival facilities for Japanese and South Korean nationals have been suspended in wake of coronavirus spread.



In view of the recent outbreak of COVID-19, VISA ON ARRIVAL which was available only for nationals of Japan and South Korea has been temporarily suspended. Regular visas continue to be processed and may be applied for https://t.co/tI1l5uQmFD. BOI- https://t.co/jNPLrzFHEn.

— India in Japanインド大使館 (@IndianEmbTokyo) February 28, 2020

The order pertains to 'visa on arrival' only and the nationals from the two countries can still apply for regular visas.

India has also cancelled all flight operations from Iran amid coronavirus outbreak, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement. The country has so far reported just three cases, while the government says 23,53 people are under observation.

The government measures come a day after the World Health Organzation (WHO) declared on Thursday that the new coronavirus epidemic was at a 'decisive point'.

“We’re at a decisive point,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of WHO, said during a press briefing at the agency’s headquarters in Geneva said. “The epidemics in the Islamic Republic of Iran, Italy and the Republic of Korea demonstrate what this virus is capable of.”