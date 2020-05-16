Healthcare India surpasses China in COVID-19 tally with nearly 86,000 cases Updated : May 16, 2020 10:13 AM IST India is now the 11th most-affected nation in the world, but each one of the top-ten has one lakh or more cases. According to the Union Health Ministry, 30 municipal areas account for 79 per cent of India's coronavirus infection caseload. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365