The 21-day lockdown was aimed at slowing down the spread of COVID-19 virus. While the number of reported cases have now crossed 2,000 across India, the government maintains there is no community spread of the disease.

The government identified hotspots that could become centres of transmission of the disease and community surveillance in these areas is underway.

Experts say, India's containment strategy must put the emphasis on tracing and isolation of COVID carriers, and this will also mean scaling up our current testing efforts.

The Indian Council of Medical Research has recommended expanding testing protocols to include a rapid antibody blood test.

What else can India do to ramp-up its arsenal against COVID-19, medically speaking? And, what should be the exit strategy as we move closer to April 15, when the nationwide lockdown is expected to end?

To discuss this, Shereen Bhan spoke to Professor K Srinath Reddy, president of the Public Health Foundation of India.

Professor Reddy is a world-renowned cardiologist who has served on multiple panels at the World Health Organisation. This Padma Bhushan awardee also advises the Odisha government on matters of health.

Reddy said, "Every single country that has experienced COVID epidemic has had a rising trend for quite some time. In fact, there is an ascending limp which if containment efforts are successful will start bending, plateauing off and then coming down till full control is achieved. We are still on the ascending limp and we are likely to see some more cases happen."

"We believe that we have actually slowed down the rate of rise of that particular curve but the curve will continue to ascend and if our containment efforts are successful we will actually slow it down further and bending it. However, any laxity in terms of observing the kind of restrictions that social distancing demands, including this lockdown, that would actually have a penalty."

On community transmission he said, "Every single country that has experienced this particular epidemic has at some point in time gone into community transmission."

However, at what time do you actually gauge it as qualifying for community transmission is based upon certain surveillance and monitoring data and also the kind of data that you get from hospitalised cases, whether there are cases which are totally unrelated or not, those are the criteria on which the ICMR is deciding and it is entirely up to those technical criteria to decide when that particular stage has been reached or has not been reached, he added.