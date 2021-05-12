India should remain locked down for 6-8 weeks, says ICMR Chief Updated : May 12, 2021 02:21:52 IST ICMR Chief said districts reporting a high number of infections should remain locked down for another six to eight weeks to control the spread of the rampaging disease. Currently, three-fourths of India's 718 districts have what is known as a test-positivity rate above 10 percent. Published : May 12, 2021 02:21 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply