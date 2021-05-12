  • SENSEX
India should remain locked down for 6-8 weeks, says ICMR Chief

Updated : May 12, 2021 02:21:52 IST

ICMR Chief said districts reporting a high number of infections should remain locked down for another six to eight weeks to control the spread of the rampaging disease.
Currently, three-fourths of India's 718 districts have what is known as a test-positivity rate above 10 percent.
Published : May 12, 2021 02:21 PM IST

