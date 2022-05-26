India saw a rise of 24 percent in daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday. As per the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India reported 2,628 new infections in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 4,31,44,820. Today's single-day rise is the highest reported in the last 12 days.

Meanwhile, five more people succumbed to COVID-19 -- four in Delhi and one in Rajasthan -- and Kerala reported 13 new backlog deaths, taking the nationwide toll due to the infection to 5,24,525.

The maximum number of cases were reported in Kerala (747 new cases), followed by Maharashtra with 470 cases and Delhi with 424 cases. Besides this, the country's active caseload surged by 443 to 15,414 on Thursday.

With 470 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Maharashtra recorded the highest daily count since March 5. More than half of them were reported in Mumbai. The bulletin said Mumbai recorded 295 cases in the last 24 hours -- the highest daily count since February 12 when the state capital had reported 349 infections, news agency PTI reported.

The all-India test daily positivity rate stood at 0.58 percent, the weekly positivity rate touched 0.51 percent and the recovery rate was at 98.75 percent on Thursday.

Also, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage touched 1,92,82,03,555 on Thursday, the union health ministry said. Over 13.14 lakh new vaccinations were administered in the country in the last 24 hours.

"More than 193.53 crore (1,93,53,58,865) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the government (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category," the health ministry said.

"More than 16 crore (16,00,27,805) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," it said in a press release on Thursday.