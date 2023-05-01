India sees further dip in daily COVID-19 case tally with 4,282 new cases, 14 deaths reported

While the number of active cases in the country dropped by over 1,750, the death toll has increased to 5,31,547 with 14 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the latest Health Ministry data.

A further dip was witnessed in the daily COVID-19 case tally in India with 4,282 fresh infections reported in the last 24 hours till 8 AM on Monday, as per the latest Union Health Ministry data. The active number of cases dropped by over 1,750 to stand at 47,246 while the death toll increased to 5,31,547 with 14 more fatalities in the last 24 hours.

As per the data the fatality rate stands at the fatality rate at 1.18 percent and the active cases comprise 0.11 percent of the total infections.

On Monday, the daily positivity rate was reported to be 4.92 percent while the weekly positivity stood at 4.00 per cent.

On the other hand, the recovery rate for India was recorded at 98.71 percent as a total of 44,370,878 people have been recovered so far, as per the ministry’s website.

India has seen a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases since March this year. However, over the last few days, there has been a dip in the number of cases and other indicators, which suggest the caseload is on the decline.

As per a TOI report, there was a 27 percent decline in the number of cases last week. Major states, barring a few in the east and the northeast, reported a decline in new cases in the April 23-29 week.

The current COVID-19 surge appears to have peaked as the previous week marked the first decline in the seven-day case count in 13 weeks since the beginning of February.

COVID-Cases drop

On Sunday, a total of 5,874 cases were reported in the country and the number of active cases was 49,015. Both of these dropped the following day on Monday with 4,282 new cases being reported and the active case tally stood at 47,246.

Additionally, other indicators such as fatalities, active cases and the positivity rate too registered a drop and there was a slight decline in the death toll in the past seven days ending Saturday as it fell to 131 from 160 in the previous week.

Vaccination update

As per the official data, a total of 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far.