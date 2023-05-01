India sees further dip in daily COVID-19 case tally with 4,282 new cases, 14 deaths reported

While the number of active cases in the country dropped by over 1,750, the death toll has increased to 5,31,547 with 14 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the latest Health Ministry data.

A further dip was witnessed in the daily COVID-19 case tally in India with 4,282 fresh infections reported in the last 24 hours till 8 AM on Monday, as per the latest Union Health Ministry data. The active number of cases dropped by over 1,750 to stand at 47,246 while the death toll increased to 5,31,547 with 14 more fatalities in the last 24 hours.

As per the data the fatality rate stands at the fatality rate at 1.18 percent and the active cases comprise 0.11 percent of the total infections.

On Monday, the daily positivity rate was reported to be 4.92 percent while the weekly positivity stood at 4.00 per cent.