India sees drop in single-day COVID-19 cases with 3,714 new infections; fatalities at 7

India saw a drop of 17 percent in daily COVID-19 cases with the country recording 3,714 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the overall caseload has mounted to 4,31,85,049.

Of the new 3,714 cases, Kerala recorded a maximum of 1,383 new cases, followed by Maharashtra with 1,036, Delhi with 247 cases, and Karnataka with 230 cases.

Mumbai's daily graph of COVID-19 cases fell below the 700-mark for the first time after June 1 with the city reporting 676 fresh infections on Monday, 285 less than the day before.

Meanwhile, active cases rose by 1,194 in the last 24 hours, pushing the nationwide active caseload to 26,976, the Health Ministry said. The active cases comprise 0.06 percent of the total infections.

COVID-19 cases in India, June 7

A total of seven deaths were reported in India in 24 hours. Of these seven deaths, one new death was recorded in Punjab, while six backlog deaths were reported in Kerala. So far, India has recorded 5,24,708 deaths due to COVID-19.

Besides, 2,513 more people recovered from infection in the last 24 hours. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.72 percent on Tuesday.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.21 percent, while the weekly positivity rate touched 0.97 percent, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

Also, 13,96,169 more vaccines were administered across the country. So far, 194.27 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive.