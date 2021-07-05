Home

    India sees decline in daily new COVID-19 cases, deaths; TPR remains high in North East

    India sees decline in daily new COVID-19 cases, deaths; TPR remains high in North East

    By Archana Shukla | IST (Updated)
    Even as overall India slows down in daily case additions, Kerala and Maharashtra are still reporting a high no of daily cases.

    India has recorded less than 40,000 new cases in the last 24 hours for the first time after five days-- this is also the second time that new additions fell below 40,000 in more than three months.
    Meanwhile, the single-day death tally is also seeing a consistent decline. Yesterday's number stood at 723 deaths, the lowest single-day rise seen in three months.
    Nearly 15 lakh jabs were administered yesterday and today, as of 7:00 PM, nearly 28 lakh vaccine doses have been administrated. Less than 5 percent of the population has been fully inoculated with both doses as things stand. India has so far inoculated nearly 35.3 crore eligible adults with nearly 20.8 percent of people receiving at least one dose of the vaccine.
    Here's a state-wise picture with a focus on northeastern states
    When we take a look at COVID-19 mortality, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka continue to add to the tally. In fact, Maharashtra is the only state to report more than 100 daily deaths.
    Even as overall India slows down in daily case additions, Kerala and Maharashtra are still reporting a high no of daily cases. 12,100 for Kerala and 9,300 for Maharashtra. Even Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha are among states reporting high cases.
     
    HIGHEST NEW CASES
    StateCases On July 4
    Kerala12,100
    Maharashtra9,336
    Tamil Nadu3,900
    Andhra Pradesh3,175
    Odisha2,870
    Karnataka1,564
    West Bengal1,297
    Assam1,213
    Manipur643
     
    When we take a look at COVID-19 mortality, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka continue to add to the tally. In fact, Maharashtra is the only state to report more than 100 daily deaths.
     
    HIGHEST NEW DEATHS
    StateDeaths On July 4
    Maharashtra306
    Kerala75
    Tamil Nadu72
    Karnataka59
    Odisha42
    Andhra Pradesh29
     
    Six states have particularly seen consistently high cases and on Friday, the government has sent a multi-disciplinary public health team to Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Manipur, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Three of these are from the northeast and hence the focus has to be on the region.
    Even as cases in the states in the region are slowly dropping, the test positivity rates are still the highest. Seven out of the eight states with high test positivity are from the northeast, with Sikkim at the top, followed by Manipur.
    Manipur is a curious state and it reported a peak in the month of May and had seen a steady drop till two weeks ago, but since then, cases and positivity rate have inched up. Assam, however, been on a trajectory similar to the national average, seen cases rise in may post assembly elections and taper down in the last week of June.
     
    HIGHEST TEST POSITIVITY RATE
    State 7-Day Average (%)
    Sikkim17.9
    Manipur13.5
    Kerala11.9
    Meghalaya10.9
    Mizoram9.6
    Nagaland6.8
    Arunachal Pradesh6.5
    Tripura5.3
    Assam2.1
     
    In states like Sikkim, Manipur and Meghalaya, active cases have dropped but test positivity is still high, suggesting that transmission chains have not been effectively cut. The drop in absolute numbers could be artificial and a result of low testing. Look at the daily testing drop to nearly half in Manipur, fallen to a third in Sikkim. Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh also seen a 50 percent reduction in daily testing -- Mizoram has maintained its pace.
    DAILY TESTING PICTURE (7-day Average)
    State     10-June4-July
    Manipur8,0984,560
    Sikkim2,475814
    Meghalaya3,8704,049
    Tripura16,2357,581
    Mizoram1,1471,167
    Arunachal Pradesh7,1794,754
     
    A look at vaccination coverage in the northeastern states throws a mixed bag. States like Sikkim and Tripura that have a high vaccination coverage are still seeing the case spike, even with nearly 68 percent population having received a single dose in Sikkim and nearly half the population getting one shot in Tripura.
    Reports, however, suggest the cases are less severe and mortality is lower in these states. This, however, is not the case in Manipur and Meghalaya. Apart from low testing, the two states are similar even in low vaccination coverage. More cases are symptomatic here.
    VACCINATION ACROSS NORTH EAST
    State% With 1 Dose  % With 2 Doses
    Sikkim6813.1
    Tripura4814.7
    Himachal Pradesh458.5
    Mizoram414.6
    Nagaland21.23
    Meghalaya172.2
    Assam17.64.5
    Manipur21.42.4
    Arunachal Pradesh42.55.3
    #As of 8:00 AM, July 5
     
