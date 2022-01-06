India sees biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; Maharashtra reports highest tally

India on Thursday witnessed the biggest single-day jump of 495 Omicron cases, taking the total number of infections of the new COVID variant to 2,630, according to Union Health Ministry data. Maharashtra has the maximum at 797, followed by Delhi at 465, Rajasthan 236, Kerala 234, Karnataka 226, Gujarat 204 and Tamil Nadu 121.

Here is the list of states reporting Omicron cases:

Gujarat

Gujarat reported 50 new cases of the Omicron variant, taking the tally to 204. Meanwhile, 16 patients of the new variant were discharged from hospitals, which took the total of Omicron infection recoveries to 112.

Ahmedabad city alone accounted for 34 of the 50 new cases, raising its tally to 93. Vadodara city reported five new cases of Omicron, Kheda district four, Anand and Surat three cases each and Kutch one case.

Kerala

Kerala logged 49 cases of Omicron, taking the total number of infections to 230. Seven of these patients came from high-risk countries while 32 reached the state from low-risk countries. Ten persons contracted the new variant through their contacts, according to a department release.

Goa

The coastal state has reported eight new cases of the Omicron and five of the patients have no recent travel history, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said. The number of Omicron cases in the coastal state has risen to 19.

The first case of Omicron was detected in Goa on December 28, 2021, when an eight-year-old boy from the UK had tested positive for the highly contagious strain of SARS-CoV-2.

Assam

Assam reported its first Omicron case after a Saudi Arabia returnee tested positive for the new coronavirus variant. Also, the number of COVID cases increased by over 100 compared to the previous day to 591 fresh infections, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh has reported its first Omicron case, authorities said. The death toll rose to 13,605 after one more patient succumbed to the infection in the state, an official said. The COVID-19 count jumped to 10,12,128 with an addition of 1,615 fresh infections.

A 52-year-old man, who recently returned from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), had tested positive for Omicron.