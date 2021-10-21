India scripts history, says PM Modi on crossing 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination mark; here's who said what

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with health care workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. Subsequently, the drive was expanded and everyone above 18 was allowed to vaccinate from May 1.

India has surpassed the 100-crore milestone of administering the COVID-19 vaccine doses on Thursday. According to sources, around 75 percent of India's eligible adult population has been administered at least the first dose and around 31 percent has received both doses of the vaccine.

Here's who said what

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister: India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat.

Amit Shah, Home Minister: He congratulates the nation on the historic achievement.

इस ऐतिहासिक उपलब्धि पर पूरे देश को बधाई देता हूँ।



अनेकों चुनौतियों को पार कर इस महायज्ञ में अपना योगदान देने वाले सभी वैज्ञानिकों, शोधकर्ताओं व स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों का आभार व हर व्यक्ति की सुरक्षा व स्वास्थ्य हेतु संकल्पित मोदी जी का अभिनन्दन करता हूँ।



Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister: India crosses 100 crore (1 billion) vaccinations. Exemplary service rendered by doctors, nurses and para-medics. Aware citizens and their cooperation make this possible.

Mansukh Mandaviya, Health Minister: He congratulated the country on achieving the feat, and said it was the result of the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister: I congratulate all health workers and frontline workers on achieving 1 billion COVID-19 vaccination mark. During this festive season, we need to remain alert and avoid crowded areas to ensure that the virus does not spread.

India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The country took 24 days to reach the 40-crore mark from 30-crore doses and then 20 more days to surpass the 50-crore vaccination mark on August 6. It then took 76 days to go past the 100-crore mark.