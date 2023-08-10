India has new rules for health and wellness influencers to curb misleading ads — details here

Under the new guidelines, certified medical practitioners and health & fitness experts who hold certifications from any recognised institutions are now required to disclose their credentials when sharing any information online and promoting any products or services.

The Department of Consumer Affairs on Thursday released a new set of guidelines for celebrities and influencers in the field of health and wellness. As per the department, the Additional Influencer Guidelines for Health and Wellness Celebrities, Influencers and Virtual Influencers aims to deal with misleading advertisements and unsubstantiated claims to ensure more transparency in health and wellness endorsements.

And for celebrities, influencers and virtual influencers, who as per the department “present themselves as health experts or medical practitioners”, are now required to provide clear disclaimers while sharing any information or promoting any products or services or making any health-related claims, to ensure the audience understands that their endorsements are not a substitute for professional medical advice.

“This disclosure or disclaimer is necessary when talking or making claims on topics such as health advantages including those derived from food items & nutraceuticals, disease prevention, treatment or cure, medical conditions, recovery methodologies or immunity boosting, etc. This disclosure or disclaimer should be displayed during endorsements, promotions, or at any instance of making health-related assertions,” it said in a press release.

However, certain exemptions have been provided under the new regulations for certain general advice. “General wellness and health advice like ‘Drink Water and Stay Hydrated’, ‘Exercise Regularly and Be Physically Active’, ‘Reduce Sitting and Screen Time’, ‘Get Enough Good Sleep’, ‘Drink Turmeric Milk for faster recovery’, ‘Use sunscreen daily to protect from harmful UV rays’, ‘Oiling of hair for better growth’, etc not associated with specific products or services or not targeting specific health conditions or outcomes, are exempt from these regulations.”

This new set of guidelines has been developed after holding discussions with the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Ayush, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI).

These guidelines are an extension to the Guidelines for Prevention of Misleading Advertisements and Endorsements for Misleading Advertisements released in June last year.

