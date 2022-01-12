India rolls out COVID vaccine for kids aged 15-17 years, 'precaution doses': All you need to know

As COVID-19 cases rise across the country on the back of the Omicron variant, the Centre has begun administering the precautionary third dose of vaccines this week. The precautionary dose will only be given to health and frontline workers and immuno-compromised seniors. No decision has so far been taken on the third dose for all adults.

The decision came just a week after the Health Ministry made it clear that Covaxin doses will be administered to teenagers aged 15 to 17 years. Thus, the vaccination process is being developed to include a much broader population base.

Here are answers to some of your queries:

Where can one register for the COVID-19 vaccination?

Login to Co-WIN website and click on the 'Register/Sign In' tab to register for COVID-19 vaccination . Thereafter, fill in the required details.

Is there a mobile app that needs to be installed to register for vaccination?

There is no authorized mobile app for registering for vaccination except Aarogya Setu and Umang Apps.

Which age groups can register for vaccination on the Co-WIN portal?

Anyone who is 15 years and above (the birth year 2007 or earlier) can register for vaccination.

Is online registration mandatory for COVID-19 vaccination?

No, vaccination centers provide for a limited number of on-spot registration slots every day. Beneficiaries can register online or walk-in to vaccination centers and get themselves registered.

How many people can be registered in the Co-WIN portal through one mobile number?

Up to four people can be registered for vaccination using the same mobile number.

How can beneficiaries with no access to smartphones, computers, or the internet manage online registration?

Can you register for vaccination without an Aadhaar card?

Yes, if you are 18 years or older (the birth year 2004 or earlier), you can register on the Co-WIN portal using any of the following ID proofs:

AADHAAR Card

Driving License

PAN Card

Passport

Pension Passbook

NPR Smart Card

Voter ID (EPIC)

Unique Disability Identification Card (UDID)

Ration Card with Photo

If you are 15 to 17-year-old (the birth year 2005, 2006, or 2007), you can register on Co-WIN portal using one of the following ID proofs:

AADHAAR Card

PAN Card

Passport

Unique Disability Identification Card (UDID)

Ration Card with Photo

Student Photo ID card

Is there any registration charge to be paid?

There is no registration charge.

Is it necessary to register again for 2nd dose or the precaution dose?