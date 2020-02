India on Sunday reported a second case of novel coronavirus with a person from Kerala with a travel history to China testing positive, officials said.

"The patient has tested positive for novel coronavirus and is in isolation in a hospital," the health ministry said.

The patient is stable and is being closely monitored, it said.

India's first novel coronavirus case in India was also reported from Kerala with a student testing positive

Indians Evacuated from coronavirus-hit Wuhan

Air India evacuated 323 more Indians from Wuhan in China in its second special flight, which landed at Delhi airport on Sunday morning.

Earlier, a special Air India plane carrying 324 Indians landed in the national capital on Saturday.

Wuhan is the epicenter of outbreak of novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 300 people in China. The WHO on Saturday warned that it is time to prepare for local outbreaks.

An Air India spokesperson said, "323 passengers were there in the second special flight, which landed at Delhi airport just now."