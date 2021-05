The daily fatalities due to COVID-19 continue to rise as India reported a record rise of 4529 deaths, taking the death toll to 2,83,248, according to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

India has also reported less than 3 lakh cases for the third straight day. In the last 24 hours, 2,67,334 new COVID-19 cases were registered, taking the count to 2,54,96,330. Active cases also witnessed a single-day fall of more than 1 lakh for the third straight day. There was a fall of 1.27 lakh in the active cases, taking the number to 32,26,719, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The positivity rate also slipped to 13.31 percent, the lowest level since April 14. The single-day testing crossed the 20 lakh mark for the first time.

In terms of vaccination, 13.12 lakh doses were administered in the last 24 hours. The seven-day average for vaccination is at 14.67 lakh, hitting a two-month low.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crores on May 4 and 2.50 crore on May 18.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 31,82,92,881 samples tested up to May 17 for COVID-19. Of these, 18,69,223 samples were tested on May 17.