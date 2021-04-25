  • SENSEX
India reports over 3.49 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 2,767 deaths in single day

Updated : April 25, 2021 10:45:11 IST

There were a record 2,767 daily new fatalities, increasing the death toll to 1,92,311, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 1,40,85,110.
Published : April 25, 2021 10:41 AM IST

