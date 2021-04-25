India reports over 3.49 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 2,767 deaths in single day Updated : April 25, 2021 10:45:11 IST There were a record 2,767 daily new fatalities, increasing the death toll to 1,92,311, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 1,40,85,110. Published : April 25, 2021 10:41 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply