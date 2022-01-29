India reports over 2.35 lakh Covid cases, 871 fatalities

With over 2.35 lakh people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of cases increased to over 4.08 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. The death toll has climbed to nearly 5 lakhs, with 871 fatalities reported during the 24-hour period, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases decreased by over 1 lakh to reach 20 lakh—4.91 percent of the total infections—while the country's recovery rate stands at 93.89 percent. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 13.39 percent, while the weekly positivity rate was 16.89 percent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to over 3.8 crore, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 percent.

After the Saturday update, the total number of infections stands at over 4 crores, the ministry said. Meanwhile, the cumulative number of anti-Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 165 crores. India's surpassed the one-crore mark in the number of cases on December 19, 2020. It crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4 and three crores on June 23.