India reported 20,557 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a 12.25 percent (2,244 cases) increase than the previous day. The maximum COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra with 2,138 cases, Kerala with 2,130 cases and Tamil Nadu with 1,803 cases.

Active cases were reduced by 1,297, bringing the total number to 1,46,323. Almost 21 states or UTs reported a rise in active cases whereas 13 states or UTs reported a fall in active cases. However, 19,216 new recoveries were also recorded.

44 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours with Kerala reporting 12 deaths (10 backlogs), whereas Maharashtra reported 8 and West Bengal reported 5 bringing the total tally to 5,26,211.

Among states with the highest daily positivity rate, Meghalaya stood first with 22.88 percent, followed by Mizoram with 17.47 percent and Himachal Pradesh with 15.86 percent. Whereas in weekly test positivity rate, Mizoram recorded highest with 23.86 percent, followed by Arunachal Pradesh with 21.82 percent and Meghalaya with 21.81 percent.

India's daily positivity rate stood at 5.18 percent, higher than 4.31 percent a day earlier. 274 districts reported a weekly test positivity rate above 5 percent.

According to government data, 40.69 lakh new vaccinations were provided in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number to 203.22 crore. A total of 0.54 lakh people of 18+ years received their first dose and 2.62 lakh got their second doses.