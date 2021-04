The numbers are continuously swelling in India as 1,68,912 new COVID-19 cases were recorded, the highest ever spike in the daily cases, as per Union Health Ministry. The total number of cases is 1,35,27,717 with 12,01,009 active cases.

The active cases have surpassed the 12-lakh mark, while the death toll increased to 1,70,179 with 904 daily new fatalities, the highest since October 18, the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a steady increase for the 33rd day in a row, the active cases have increased to 12,01,009 comprising 8.88 percent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 89.86 percent.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12 and it was at its highest at 10,17,754 on September 18, 2020. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,21,56,529, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.26 percent, the data stated.

Five states -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala -- cumulatively account for 70.82 percent of India's active COVID-19 cases, while Maharashtra alone accounts for 48.57 percent, the Union Health Ministry said.

The Centre announced a ban on the export of Remdesivir, used in coronavirus treatment, and its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. It also asked all domestic manufacturers to display on their website details of their stockists and distributors. There were reports of a shortage of drugs from states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.