India reports lowest daily tally in 238 days at 12,428; Kerala reports backlog of 228 fatalities

India reported 12,428 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest tally in 238 days. The total number of cases rose to 3,42,02,202, as per data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

The active cases fell by 3,880 in the last 24 hours and the active caseload stood at 1,63,816. Also, 12 states and union territories have reported a rise in the active cases. As many as 15,951 people recovered in a day and the number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 3,35,83,318, the data updated at 8 am showed.

In the last 24 hours, 356 fatalities were recorded and the death toll rose to 4,55,068. Out of 356 deaths, Kerala reported a backlog of 228 fatalities, the data stated. The case positivity rate stood at 1.10 percent, recovery rate at 98.19 percent and mortality rate at 1.33 percent, the data said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.