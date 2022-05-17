India reports less than 2,000 COVID-19 cases after 28 days; fatalities at 19

India reported less than 2,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours after 28 days, taking the total tally of infections to 4,31,25,370. The active cases dipped to 16,400 with a decrease of 917 cases, the highest fall in 52 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

Out of 1,579 new COVID cases in a day, Delhi reported 377 cases, Kerala 321, and Haryana 218.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,260 with 19 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The case fatality rate was 1.22 percent. The 19 new fatalities include 18 from Kerala, all backlog, and one from Delhi.

The active cases comprise 0.04 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 percent, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.44 percent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.59 percent, according to the ministry.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.