Economy
India reports H5N1 bird flu outbreak in Chhattisgarh state
Updated : January 08, 2020 08:58 PM IST
The virus killed 5,634 out of 21,060 birds on the farm in Baikunthpur
All of the remaining birds were slaughtered, the Paris-based OIE said
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more