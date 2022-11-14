By CNBCTV18.com

The death toll due to COVID-19 has climbed to 5,30,532 with one fatality being reported from Maharashtra. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 percent, the data stated.

India reported 547 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest since April 8, 2020. The total number of coronavirus cases rose to 4,46,66,924, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The number of active cases has fallen below 10,000 for the first time since April 2020. The active cases now comprise 0.02 percent of the total infections and the active caseload stood at 9,468, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,41,26,924. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.79 percent, according to the ministry.

India's COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore COVID-19 cases on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.