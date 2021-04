India's COVID-19 tally continues to rise as over 3.70 lakh new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. India has reported 3,79,257 new coronavirus cases, the world's highest-ever rise in a single day, taking the total number of cases to 1,83,76,524, according to Union Health Ministry.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 30,84,814 comprising 16.79 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 82.10 percent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1, 50, 86,878. The case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.11 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India has registered 3,645 deaths in a day, another single-day record, taking the toll to 2,04,832.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has tested 28,44,71,979 samples tested up to April 28. Of these 17,68,190 samples were tested on Wednesday.