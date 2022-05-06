India reports 3,545 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; fatalities at 27

India added 3,545 new COVID-19 cases in a day taking the tally of coronavirus infections to 4,30,94,938. The number of active cases declined to 19,688 as the caseload decreased by 31, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

Statewise: Delhi reported 1,365 new cases, followed by Haryana at 534, Uttar Pradesh at 356. Eighteen states and union territories have reported a rise in the active cases, the data stated.

In the last 24 hours, the death toll has climbed to 5,24,002 with 27 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. Kerala reported 26 new deaths (all backlog) and Tripura one. The case fatality rate was 1.22 percent.

The ministry said active cases comprised 0.05 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.74 percent. The daily positivity rate was 0.76 percent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.79 percent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 last year and three crore on June 23.