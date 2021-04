The COVID-19 cases continue to rise and India has reported 3,23,144 new cases with the total number of cases crossing the 1.75 crore mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The total number of cases rose to 1,76,36,307 and the number of active cases at 28,82,204, the data updated at 8 am showed. Since last week, India has been recording over 3 lakh new cases daily amid a crippling health infrastructure.

As many as 2771 fatalities were registered, taking the death toll to 1,97,894, the data stated. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,45,56,209.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has tested 28,09,79,877 samples tested up to April 26. Of these 16,58,700 samples were tested on Monday.